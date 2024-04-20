A viral image circulating online shows Munawar Faruqui connected to an IV drip, suggesting that he has been hospitalised and sparking concern among his fans. Social media platforms have been abuzz with the hashtag ‘Get Well Soon Munawar’, as admirers express their well wishes for the Bigg Boss 17 winner. Fans and well-wishers continue to flood the internet with messages of support, hoping for his swift recovery. Check out some of the posts below: Here’s What Elvish Yadav Has To Say About the Egg Pelting Incident Faced by Munawar Faruqui at Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui’s Viral Pic

Wishing you a speedy recovery and a quick return to good health. Take care! 🤲#MunawarFaruqui GET WELL SOON MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/pFty3Frq9u — Rajni (@RajniRajni2210) April 20, 2024

Wishing Speedy Recovery

'Get Well Soon Munawar'

Kase Ho Gya Bro apne Health Deyan Do GET WELL SOON MUNAWAR — Emi🚩🔱🤲 (@Skyler78672) April 19, 2024

Sending Blessings

GET WELL SOON MUNAWAR Allah bless Munawar Bhai — Shifaan (@Shifaan51018961) April 19, 2024

All Love For Munawar

Take more rest Champ. Content toh aati rahegi.. Praying for your speedy recovery GET WELL SOON MUNAWAR — Arjun (@Arjun_0864) April 19, 2024

