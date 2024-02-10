Bigg Boss 17 makers threw a glitzy after-party on February 9, inviting all the contestants for a night of revelry. Celebrities like Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Rinku Dhawan and many others joined the lively bash, turning it into a star-studded affair. Now, the internet is buzzing with photos and videos capturing the party's atmosphere. One particularly amusing clip showcases Munawar Faruqui channelling his inner Bobby Deol. He balances a water bottle on his head, mimicking the actor's iconic dance moves from the song "Jamal Kudu" from the film Animal. Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui and Others Groove to 'Ban Than Chali' Song at Bigg Boss 17's Success Bash (Watch Video).

Munawar Faruqui Dances to 'Jamal Kudu':

