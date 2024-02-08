In his latest photos, comedian Munawar Faruqui, clad in casual white attire, exudes joy with playful poses. Using his signature humour, he cheekily claims to have shattered many egos, quipping, "Maathe pe dekh,, naseeb hai buland kitne, Pairon mai dekh, Maine tode hai ghamand kitne. (See on the forehead, how high fate is, look at the feet, I've shattered so many pride)." Recently seen partying with a mysterious lady, Faruqui keeps fans guessing about her identity, adding to the intrigue. Bigg Boss 17’s Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra To Be Seen in Ektaa Kapoor’s Web Series – Reports.

Munawar Faruqui's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

