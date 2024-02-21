Elated over her Best Actress win in TV category at the Dadasaheb Phalke IFF Awards, Rupali Ganguly, known for her powerful portrayal of Anupamaa, took to Instagram to share a heartwarming family moment. Bathed in the golden glow of victory, she beams in a stunning saree, proudly holding her prestigious trophy alongside her husband and son. A picture-perfect moment indeed, this captures the joy and love that come with achieving one's dreams. RIP Rituraj Singh: Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Remembers Her 'Yashpal Sir', Mourns His Loss Sharing Condolence Note and Throwback Pics.

Rupali Ganguly Posts Fam Pic After Winning DPIFF Award:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

