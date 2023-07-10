The makers of Naagin 7 have finally unveiled its first teaser and fans can't keep calm. Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 has finally come to an end, and it's time to welcome the new Naagin, suggests the promo video. However, the identity of the actress who will essay the iconic Naagin character in the upcoming season has been kept a mystery. Reportedly, it's Ayesha Singh or Priyanka Chahar Choudhary who will be seen playing the lead on Colors TV supernatural show. Let's wait and watch! Naagin 7: Ayesha Singh and Mohsin Khan to Play Leads in Ekta Kapoor's Supernatural Show – Reports.

Naagin 7 Promo:

