Naman Shaw is a popular television actor, known for his roles on shows such as Kasamh Se, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Jamai Raja among others. The handsome hunk took to Instagram to share an adorable family picture with his followers. The first two pictures feature the actor, showcasing his traditional look for the wedding festivity. The third picture, features the actor, his wife Neha Mishra Shaw and their son Krivaan Shaw, from the occasion the trio attended in Kolkata. Prachi Desai Makes Fans Nostalgic As She Reunites With Her ‘Kasamh Se’ Co-Star Ram Kapoor; Actor Says 'Still Looking Like the Little Baby I Knew 18 Years Ago’ (See Pic).

Naman Shaw With Family

