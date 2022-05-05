It has been a year since the demise of Nikki Tamboli’s brother Jatin Tamboli. The TV star has shared a throwback video of him and penned a heart-wrenching note on his first death anniversary. She mentioned in her post, “Good bye dear brother you deserve eternal rest, You cared so much for one and all to have you I was blessed.” Nikki Tamboli Misses Her Late Brother on Bhai Dooj, Pens an Emotional Note.

Nikki Tamboli Remembers Her Late Brother Jatin

View this post on Instagram

