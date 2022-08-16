Emotional scenes aren't easy to perform as they are executed with feelings and emotions and they have to be real. Recently, actress Niyati Fatnani, who is seen in the Star Bharat show Channa Mereya, got lauded for an emotional scene in the show. Fans said that Niyati nailed the performance and called her the ‘Queen of emotions’. The way Niyati acted in the episode won everyone's hearts. Fans went crazy over the heart-broken scene that was portrayed by Niyati. Channa Mereya: The Audience Is in Awe of Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani’s Chemistry in Star Bharat’s Popular Show!

Take a look:

She nailed the scene totally

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shining creation (@shining6249)

Niyati has the audience smitten

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Channa Mereya (@gitya_diehearts)

The audience is in love with her emotional scenes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nazarmemes (@nazarmemes)

