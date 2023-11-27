Internet sensation, Orry's entry inside Bigg Boss 17 house, added a lot of energy on the reality show. Contestants looked the happiest upon seeing Orhan Awatramani on BB17. However, netizens are in state of shock after learning Orry's income. It so happened that during his appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar, when Salman asked him about his earnings, Orry replied to the host that he gets paid Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh for just posing for selfies with people at weddings, parties and other occasions. This answer by Orry is all over the internet, and netizens can't keep calm. Have a look! Bigg Boss 17: After Orry, K-Pop Singer Aoora Set to Enter as Wild Card Contestant in Salman Khan's Show - Reports.

LOL

Orry is earning the CTC of 10 engineers with just a selfie. The joke is on us pic.twitter.com/hCJjbzlr3x — Sagar (@sagarcasm) November 27, 2023

OMG

Orry has 5 managers & one of them manages WHAT HE EATS. TUMNE LIFE MAIN KIYA UKHARR LIYA? SEEKHO KUCH. pic.twitter.com/SFpBgbYWRn — Hina Safdar (@hinasafi) November 27, 2023

Hahaha

It's only when Monday hits hard we get a realisation that life of Orry is so beautiful, he doesn't have to reply and work on the inbox full of unread mail which came over weekend. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 27, 2023

ROFL

This is exactly why I want to be Orry. Full year ka CTC for just a photo. I got trolled for saying this before. You said he has no purpose. I don't care. May you have all purpose. I want 30 lakhs to take a picture. That's all. I don't care about accent. Pay me I will speak Hebrew https://t.co/T2UZXa4Jow — Paromita Bardoloi (@Paromitabardolo) November 26, 2023

