Hope everyone's year is off to a great start! Good, bad, better, or marvellous? Well, we hope everyone had a fantastic Happy New Year. To add to the joy, this week we're bringing you some intriguing information about films and web series releasing on platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Apple TV+, SonyLIV, JioCinema, and others. Stay tuned for a range of interesting movies and web series hitting the OTT platforms this second week! Konkona Sen Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee's Killer Sour is set for release on Netflix and centres around Swathi Shetty, a talentless home chef who devises a bizarre plan to replace her husband, Prabhakar, with her lover, Umesh. However, when a bumbling inspector and amateur villains meddle, things don't unfold as intended, leading to a recipe for chaos. The crime thriller is all set to stream from January 11. Killer Soup Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sensharma Cook Up a Crazy Mystery in Abhishek Chaubey's Netflix Series (Watch Video).

On the other hand, Disney+ Hostar is all set to release Echo and it deals with Maya Lopez's uncompromising conduct in New York City comes back to haunt her in her hometown. As she returns, she's compelled to confront her past, rediscover her Native American heritage, and learn the value of family and community. Marvel Studios Maya Lopez (played by Alaqua Cox) who finds herself targeted by Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal syndicate. Upon her journey homeward, she grapples with her familial ties and the legacy she's inherited. Echo Trailer: Alaqua Cox's Maya Lopez, Niece of New York Underworld's Kingpin Wilson Fisk Ready to Fight Crime and Evil in Marvel's New Series (Watch Video).

OTT Series / TV Shows

Netflix

Di4ries S2/P2: January, 9 | Italian

Break Point S2: January, 10

Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero: January, 10 | Japanese

Sengoku Youko: January, 10 | Japanese

The Trust - A Game of Greed: January, 10

Boy Swallows Universe: January, 11

Champion: January, 11

Detective Forst: January, 11 | Polish

Killer Soup: January, 11 | Hindi Series

Sonic Prime S3: January, 11

Love Is Blind - Sweden: January, 12 | Swedish

Disney+ Hotstar

Echo: January, 11

The Legend of Hanuman S3: January, 12

SonyLIV

Journey: January, 12 | Tamil

AppleTV+

Criminal Record: January, 10

JioCinema

La Brea S3: January, 10

Ted: January, 12

OTT Movies

Netlfix

Pete Davidson - Turbo Fonzarelli: January, 9

Kingdom 3 - The Flame of Fate: January, 10 | Japanese

Adire: January, 10

Lift: January, 12

Amazon PRIME

Role Play: January, 12

Theatrical Releases on OTT Platform

Netflix

Extra Ordinary Man: January, 12 | Telugu

BMS Paid (Book My Show)

Justice League - Crisis on Infinite Earths: January, 9

One More Shot: January, 9

