Television couple Smriti Khanna along her husband Gautam Gupta have shared that they are expecting their second child. They posted heartwarming pictures on social media, featuring themselves, their daughter Anayka and their pet dog Lucas. Smriti is entering her second trimester and is due in September. The couple expressed their excitement through a post on Instagram, sharing their happiness with their followers. Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Name Their Daughter Anayka (View Post).

TV Couple Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta Expecting Second Baby

