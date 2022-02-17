Well you want something to scratch that pirate itch of yours? Then are you in for a treat. Our Flag Means Death is an upcoming pirate comedy that is based on the life of Stede Bonnet, an aristocrat who leaves his life behind to become a pirate. The trailer is filled with hilarious jokes that will definitely want you to tune when it premieres on March 3, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)