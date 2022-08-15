Kanwar Dhillon has gained massive fame with his stint as Shiva in Star Plus show Pandya Store. The actor recently completed 10 years in the industry. He was elated about the same and took to social media to share a video thanking his fans and showing gratitude. He mentioned: ‘Completed a decade of being an Actor today & I had to do a Live session with my lovely fans and well wishers! 10 years of doing what I love the most,10 years of living my dream & 10 years of learning so much about the craft day in & out..To achieving much much more ahead & fulfilling bigger dreams,Cheers!! Love you all’. Kanwar Dhillon Aka Shiva’s Most Unconventional Looks From Pandya Store Are a Must Watch! (View Pics).

Take a look at the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝑲𝒂𝒏𝒘𝒂𝒓 𝑫𝒉𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒏 (𝑲𝑫) (@kanwardhillon_)

