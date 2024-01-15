Anurag Dobhal has released new BOMB rap song titled "Payback" today and it's FIRE! Known as The UK07 Rider, his new music video brags about his fame and brosena along with taking a sly dig at Bigg Boss. The fast melody surely looks straight from the heart, unmasking BB 17 makers. For the unaware, the influencer's journey on Bigg Boss 17 was tough, with him being constantly targeted by housemates and the channel. If you've followed the show, you'll know! Have a look at his new MV below. Bigg Boss 17: Anurag Dobhal EVICTED From Salman Khan's Reality Show.

Watch Payback Music Video:

