Bollywood star Alia Bhatt joins forces with filmmaker Richie Mehta as an executive producer for Poacher, an investigative crime series on Amazon Originals. Poacher digs deep into the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. Mehta, known for his critically acclaimed series Delhi Crime, serves as creator, writer, and director. The series premiered at Sundance in 2023 and stars Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Poacher: Nimisha Sajayan and Roshan Mathew’s Crime Series, Directed by Richie Mehta, to Premiere on Amazon Prime Video on February 23 (View Poster).

Alia Bhatt Is Executive Producer for Poacher:

beneath the silence, the forest reveals a deadly conspiracy... and the hunt for the Poacher begins! Alia Bhatt comes on board as #ExecutiveProducer on #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series, Feb 23@aliaa08 #RichieMehta @_QCEnt @NimishaSajayan @roshanmathew22… pic.twitter.com/B8RmMPMtRK — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 6, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)