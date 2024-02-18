The premiere of the upcoming series Poacher took place in London. Alia Bhatt, who is the executive producer of this series, attended the event. She was accompanied by her mother, Soni Razdan, and sister, Shaheen Bhatt. While Soni twinned her with Alia in black, Shaheen opted for a pastel shade ensemble for the event. While Soni coordinated her outfit with Alia's in black, Shaheen opted for a pastel ensemble for the occasion. The gorgeous trio not only posed together for the paparazzi but also set major family goals at the Poacher premiere. Alia Bhatt Serves Classic Glamour in a Black Saree and Pearl Jewels at Poacher London Premiere (View Pics).

Poacher London Premiere

glowing with enchanting charisma ✨#PoacherOnPrime, Feb 23 pic.twitter.com/qfF2XxFAm0 — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 17, 2024

