Get ready for a thrilling ride as Alia Bhatt unveils the awareness video for her new Prime Video series, Poacher. In this one-minute ten-second sneak peek, she dives into investigating the murder of an elephant named Ashok. The promo is merely to show what the show is about, as the series doesn't feature the actress in the cast, with Malayalam stars Roshan Mathew and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead. Alia takes on the role of executive producer for this project, directed by Richie Mehta. Mark your calendars for February 23, as Poacher premieres exclusively on Prime Video. Poacher: Alia Bhatt Joins Prime Video Series As Executive Producer; Actress Calls It An 'Honour' to Be Part of Roshan Mathew-Nimishan Sajayan's Show.

Watch The Poacher Awareness Video

a crime against the voiceless is still a crime! after all, murder is murder🐘 @aliaa08 as an Executive Producer brings, #PoacherOnPrime, a new Amazon Original Crime series on Feb 23 pic.twitter.com/fxHcNi9SHS — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)