I am in a terrible shock right now !!
Wokeup to the worst news ever.
Poonam was such a pure joy , I can't believe she didn't let us know she was going through so much.
Still can't believe that she is no more with us 💔
Rest in peace my friend 🙏🏻 @iPoonampandey
— Ali Merchant Official (@AliAMerchant) February 2, 2024
So tragic to hear about #PoonamPandey I had never met her but when life claims someone so young it is always devastating. My prayers & deepest condolences to her family,friends & everyone whose life she impacted. 🙏
— Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) February 2, 2024
Rest in peace poonam 💔🙏🏼 #poonampandey
— Aly Goni (@AlyGoni) February 2, 2024
I’m still in disbelief #PoonamPandey
I pray this news is not true 🙏🏼
— Karanvir (@KVBohra) February 2, 2024
View this post on Instagram
Daisy Shah's Post:
Shocked and saddened by the news of Poonam Pandey's demise. May her soul find tranquility, and may her loved ones find strength🙏🏼
Gone too soon #PoonamPandey #RestInPeace
— Daisy Shah (@ShahDaisy25) February 2, 2024
