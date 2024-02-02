Can’t believe that we have lost Poonam! I was in a shock and disbelief for the longest time.. gone too soon Om Shanti 🙏🏼 I hope her family and loved ones are going to be ok :(

Poonam Pandey's sudden death, confirmed by her manager, shocked many. The news of her passing, attributed to cervical cancer, was first shared on her official Instagram account on February 2 at the age of 32. Shortly after the sad news, many celebrities from the industry reacted and mourned the demise of the model and actress. Celebrities like Munawar Faruqui, Aly Goni, Karanvir Bohra, and others took to their social media and paid tribute to the actress. Poonam Pandey Death: Sambhavna Seth Expresses Disbelief Over Model-cum-Actress’ Shocking Demise, Says ‘She Never Mentioned About Cervical Cancer Battle’ .

Ali Merchant's Post:

I am in a terrible shock right now !!

Wokeup to the worst news ever.

Poonam was such a pure joy , I can't believe she didn't let us know she was going through so much.

Still can't believe that she is no more with us 💔

Rest in peace my friend 🙏🏻 @iPoonampandey

— Ali Merchant Official (@AliAMerchant) February 2, 2024