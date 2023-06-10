Disha Parmar is expecting first child with hubby Rahul Vaidya. It was in mid-May when the couple shared the news of pregnancy with fans. The soon-to-be-mom has been treating fans with adorable clicks since then. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump in her latest Insta post. We got to say, her maternity fashion is on point. Disha is seen all smiles as she beautifully poses in this fitted orange dress. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Announce Pregnancy; Couple Shares Baby's Ultrasound Clip on Insta! (Watch Video).

Pregnant Disha Parmar Pic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

