Rubina Dilaik, who is expecting first child with Abhinav Shukla, had shared a post on X urging everyone to stop bursting firecrackers, which is going on until the wee hours. She had written, “Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers”. This led to some section of social media users labelling the pregnant actress as ‘anti-Hindu’. The pregnant actress has reacted and slammed trolls for their comments over her Diwali post. Rubina stated, “Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids!” Mom-To-Be Rubina Dilaik Urges People To Stop Bursting Fire Crackers, Says ‘Noise Pollution Is Killing Our Sleeps’ (View Post).

Rubina Dilaik Slams Trolls

Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids! Dare NoT✋🏼🛑 https://t.co/QJakYtN4ZE — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) November 15, 2023

