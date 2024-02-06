Bigg Boss 9 alumna Priya Malik and her husband Karan Bakshi are expecting their first child! Sharing the news with Times of India, Malik revealed they conceived early last year and described it as a 'complete surprise' but one that brought them immense joy. The couple is reportedly excited to embark on this new chapter of parenthood. Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi are Married; Former Bigg Boss 9 Contestant Had a Gurudwara Wedding (View Pics).

Priya Malik Is Pregnant:

