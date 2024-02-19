Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar, who welcomed a daughter in September 2023, shared cute pics of their baby on Instagram today. The heartwarming photos shared depict the loving parents showering their little one with affection, both kissing and playing with her. Dressed in a cute pink-white frock, Navya definitely knows how to pose for the camera. This adorable reveal from the telly couple has certainly left fans and well-wishers overjoyed. Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya Reveal Their Newborn Baby Girl's Name ‘Navya’; Here’s What It Means!

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar With Cutie Navya:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA 💎 Singer/Performer👩‍🎤 (@rahulvaidyarkv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)