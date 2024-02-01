SonyLIV's new show Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani will be available for viewers from February 12. Starring Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi as Anushka and Virat, the courtroom drama will see them as arch rivals. The streaming giant released a new riveting promo of the show on social media today, which showcases sizzling chemistry between the leads. Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani will air on the OTT platform from Monday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST! Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani: Makers Showcase Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi’s Irresistible Chemistry in SonyLIV’s Upcoming Courtroom Drama (Watch Promo Video).

Watch Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani Promo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony LIV (@sonylivindia)

