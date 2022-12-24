Rajeeta Kocchar is no more. The veteran actress passed away on December 23 due to renal failure. She was 70. The actress had starred in many shows and serials namely Tantra, Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se, Hatim, Qubool Hai and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii. Her last Bollywood outing was in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. May her soul RIP. Rashmi Jayagopal Dies at 51; Malayalam TV Actress Was Popular for Her Role As Saramma in Swantham Sujatha.

RIP Rajeeta Kocchar:

