Bigg Boss 17 participants Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, and Firoz Khan, aka Khanzadi, will be seen in a romantic track that will be dropping soon. The current season of Bigg Boss has showcased some incredible off-screen friendships, and the vibrant afterparties serve as delightful proof of these bonds. Among these, the friendship between Khanzadi and Anurag Dobhal has truly stood out. The two have now collaborated on a music video titled "Rangreza". Anurag took to his Instagram to share a glimpse of the track, which will be released on February 14. Bigg Boss 17 Success Party: Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma, Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel and Others Arrive in Style (Watch Videos).

Watch “Rangreza” Teaser Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)