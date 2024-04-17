The Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond trailer reveals how, after the Pulwama attacks, Jimmy Shergill, Lara Dutta and their team retaliate strongly. They fight in the era of hybrid warfare to rescue their captured pilot and expose Pakistan’s lies in the global media. This two-minute video offers a glimpse into the details of the Balakot operation, exploring lesser-known facts, strategies and hurdles that influenced the events. Ranneeti–Balakot & Beyond, also starring Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elnaaz Norouzi among others, is set to premiere on JioCinema on April 25. Ranneeti-Balakot & Beyond Teaser: Lara Dutta, Jimmy Shergill's Upcoming War Drama Explores India’s Historic Operation (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Ranneeti–Balakot & Beyond Below:

