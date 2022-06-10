Ranveer Singh is all set to appear on the adventurous show with British adventurer, writer and TV presenter Bear Grylls. The teaser video of Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls was unveiled on June 10. The thrilling and challenging journey of Ranveer will stream on Netflix from July 8. While unveiling the teaser, streaming giant Netflix mentioned, "Jungle mein Mangal! Ranveer VS Wild, an interactive special packed with thrilling adventures is COMING SOON on @netflix_in." Is Ranveer Singh Collaborating With Bear Grylls? Into The Wild's Host's Latest Tweet Drops Major Hint.

