Bollywood star Ranveer has joined Bear Grylls for an adventurous ride in the upcoming Netflix special Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls. The makers have dropped the show's trailer and we see Ranveer Singh and Bear Grylls take the adventurous route of the mother nature where the actor comes across a wild bear and a pack of wolves. Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls premieres on July 8. Raj Anadkat aka TMKOC’s Tapu Can’t Keep Calm As He Shoots Special Project With ‘Legend’ Ranveer Singh (View Pics).

Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls

Ab, meri zindagi aap ke haath mein! Button dabao and mujhe bachao! 🥵😅#RanveerVsWildWithBearGrylls, Netflix India’s first interactive show drops on July 8th. pic.twitter.com/UpuaSZo0lt — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)