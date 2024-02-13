Rashami Desai is ringing in her 38th birthday today, and the outpouring of heartfelt wishes from friends, colleagues, and fans across social media platforms is truly overwhelming. Among those extending their warm regards is Neha Bhasin, who took to her Insta Story to send her wishes to Rashami. Known for their close bond and inspiring friendship, Rashami and Neha have always been unabashed in expressing their affection for each other. Neha shared a nostalgic throwback picture with Rashami, affectionately referring to the actress as her 'jaan'. Her birthday message for her best friend exudes nothing but pure love. Rashami Desai Serves Glam in Satin Tie-Dye Shirt and Denim Shorts (See Pics).

Neha Bhasin’s Birthday Post For Rashami Desai

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@nehabhasin4u)

