Actor Ranveer Singh is creating waves online with his recent collaboration with adult movie star Johnny Sins. While the majority of the people are taking the advertisement on the lighter end, there remains a section of people who are not very happy with it. TV actress Rashami Desai is not at all amused by the recent Ranveer-Johnny collab. The commercial served as a parody of Hindi serials with their signature dramatic sound effects and dialogues. Taking to her Instagram stories, Rashami wrote, "Everyone is working hard. But I'm sorry, TV show pe ye sab nahi dikhate. This all happens on big screen." Rashami concluded by saying, "Hope you all will understand the emotion." Ranveer Singh and Porn Star Johnny Sins Feature in a Funny 'Bold Care' Ad That Trolls Daily Soap (Watch Video).

Check Out Ranveer Singh’s Viral Advertisement Featuring Johnny Sins:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Also Check Rashami Desai’s Reaction on the Advertisement Here:

Rashami Desai on her Instagram Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

