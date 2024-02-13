As Rashami Desai celebrates her 38th birthday, her fans have taken to the micro-blogging platform to shower her with love and admiration. Sharing heartfelt notes and cherished photos, fans from all corners have come together to express their appreciation for the Uttaran fame actress. Fans are using the hashtag ‘HBD Rashami Desai’ and extending their heartfelt wishes to the renowned TV actress. Rashami Desai Birthday: Neha Bhasin Shares Pics and Wishes Her ‘Jaan’ on Her Special Day!

'Happy Birthday Rashu'

'Talented Actress'

Kareena Kapoor appreciating Rashami for her performance and her hard work in TV serials. Rashami is very talented. She has reached this far Becoz of her hard work and dedication. HBD RASHAMI DESAI #RashamiDesaipic.twitter.com/e8nxAotSju — Deepti (@deeptip150) February 13, 2024

'Keep Shining Girl'

Happy Birthday @TheRashamiDesai Wishing you loads of happiness, success, peace and good health. Keep shining girl!! #RashamiDesai pic.twitter.com/x0OcdE3SaD — Sach is life💞 (@itzmeshilpi) February 13, 2024

'Queen'

Happiest Birthday to My QUEEEN .. not enough words to describe how much I loved You and always will love you more ..!!!! Thank you for giving us so many good memories HBD RASHAMI DESAI#RashamiDesaipic.twitter.com/VdEyvxNffW — Deepti (@deeptip150) February 13, 2024

'HBD RASHAMI DESAI'

Happiest Birthdayyy Rashami! You'll always have your rashamians by your side girl! ♡⁠‿⁠♡ . . HBD RASHAMI DESAI #RashamiDesaipic.twitter.com/0Wt3OESaf7 — Deepti (@deeptip150) February 13, 2024

