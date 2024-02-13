As Rashami Desai celebrates her 38th birthday, her fans have taken to the micro-blogging platform to shower her with love and admiration. Sharing heartfelt notes and cherished photos, fans from all corners have come together to express their appreciation for the Uttaran fame actress. Fans are using the hashtag ‘HBD Rashami Desai’ and extending their heartfelt wishes to the renowned TV actress. Rashami Desai Birthday: Neha Bhasin Shares Pics and Wishes Her ‘Jaan’ on Her Special Day!

'Happy Birthday Rashu'

'Talented Actress'

'Keep Shining Girl'

'Queen'

'HBD RASHAMI DESAI'

