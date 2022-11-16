Karan Kundrra will soon be seen making a comeback on the small screens with a new show by producer Yash Patnaik. According to reports, Gashmeer Mahajani has come on board for the show and now joining him will be Reem Shaikh. While Tejasswi Prakash was speculated to be a part of the show, it is touted that Reem has been roped in. TOI reported about Reem bagging the show on their social media handle. For the uninitiated, there are reports that this show will replace Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. Karan Kundrra Bags Karan Boolani’s Film Co-Starring Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill – Reports.

Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)