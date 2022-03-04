The Fame Game is a family thriller series that recently premiered on Netflix. It stars Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor and Manav Kaul in the lead. There are many who have praised the show and the performances. Even Riteish Deshmukh took to social media to praise Madhuri’s performance in the series created by Sri Rao. He mentioned in his post, “@MadhuriDixit Mam you are unbelievably amazing in the show.”

Riteish Deshmukh on The Fame Game

@karanjohar, @apoorvamehta18 you guys are gold for backing concepts like these. #ManavKaul what an incredible actor you are. #SanjayKapoor we want to see more of you. Many congratulations to the entire team- @NetflixIndia 👌🏽👌🏽 Sri Rao, Karishma Kohli, Bijoy Nambiar- Awesomeeeeee — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) March 3, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)