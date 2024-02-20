Veteran actor Rituraj Singh, known for his many memorable roles across various films and television shows, sadly passed away last night at the age of 59. Reports indicate the cause of death was cardiac arrest, following ongoing issues related to his pancreas. He was known for playing roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, and Laado 2. Singh's career spanned decades, leaving a lasting impression on audiences throughout India. Suhani Bhatnagar Demise: Babita Phogat Pays Last Respects to Actress Who Played Her in Dangal, Comforts Her Parents at Prayer Meet (See Pics).

Rituraj Singh Passes Away:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)