TV actress Rubina Dilaik and her husband Abhinav Shukla became proud parents of twin baby girls on November 27. The couple later revealed the news to fans by sharing a collaborative post on Instagram with adorable pictures of their baby girls. On February 27, 2024, Rubina is beaming with joy as she celebrates their third birthday. She shared the wonderful news with her fans on Instagram, posting adorable pictures of their little ones. In a heartfelt post, she and Abhinav are seen gently holding their baby girls, adoring their beauty. Sharing the post, Rubina wrote, "Happy three months to us" Rubina Dilaik Stuns in a Red Turtleneck Dress in Latest Photoshoot, Shares ‘Rubi-Licious’ Pics on Insta.

