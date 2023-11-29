TV actress Rubina Dilaik is expecting twins with her actor husband Abhinav Shukla. The Bigg Boss 14 winner recently launched her podcast Kisine Bataya Nahi- The Mamacado Show, where she recalled meeting with a car accident in her first trimester. Rubina disclosed the details of the accident she and Abhinav experienced. She recounted the time when they were expecting twins and had gone for their scans after completing three months of pregnancy. Rubina shared, “After that scan, we returned home, and I had this car accident. I was at the signal, and from behind, the truck rammed into my car. Of course, I was not prepared, it came like a shock, and I hit the front seat. The shock was such that I hit my back on the seat which I was sitting in and then got my head hit by the seat that was in front of me.” Rubina Dilaik Meets With Car Accident, Abhinav Shukla Shares Wife’s Health Update on Twitter.

Rubina Dilaik Reveals Meeting With Car Accident In First Trimester:

