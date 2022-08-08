On Friendship Day 2022, Rubina Dilaik hosted a mini-reunion for her Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 pals Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Rajiv Adatia. She shared a glimpse from their musical afternoon which saw Nishant-Srithi dancing to "Gulabi Aankhen". So sweet! Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Bhat Groove to Viral ‘Ghoomi Ghoomi’ Song While Shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 (Watch Video).

