Ruby Rose had played the role of Kate Kane/Batwoman in CW’s series titled Batwoman that was developed by Caroline Dries. After the first season, she had made an exit from the Warner Bros. TV drama. When Ruby had issued statement about her exit, there were rumours that she had suffered physical injuries on the sets of the show and hence made an exit. And now the actress has made some shocking revelations on social media in which she has accused Caroline Dries, Sarah Schechter, Greg Berlanti and Peter Roth of ill treatment on the sets of Batwoman. In her post she has also cited how Roth forced her to get back to the sets after 10 days of her surgery and also threatened her to fire the entire cast and crew and put the blame on her.

Ruby Rose’s Posts Go Viral

