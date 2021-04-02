Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai and Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly test positive for COVID-19. She took to her Instagram to give a health update to the fans and wrote "MA Corona Devi, Tu hai ki nahiiiii ( mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua, Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho, This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be, Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family.

Check Out Rupali Ganguli's Instagram Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)