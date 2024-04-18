Rupali Ganguly, famous for her role in Anupamaa, is currently receiving widespread appreciation for her performance in the popular TV show. Fans have been loving her portrayal in the series. The actress, who is quite occupied with her work schedule, often finds time for family and close friends. Recently, the talented actress reunited with the cast of her previous show, Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai. Rupali took to her Instagram handle to share a video of her reunion with Sarabhai v/s Sarabhai cast members Satish Shah and Rajesh Kumar. Sharing the video, Rupali wrote, "Indravadan ke ghar Roshesh aur Monisha

Almost 20 years of camaraderie , respect , friendship and unconditional love…. The only random video I took last night at Satish Kakas and Madhu Kakis home The warmth of their welcome and their bear hugs … and meeting them is a joy to cherish. Precious bonds forever" Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna's Character Anuj Kapadia to Die In Rupali Ganguly's Show - Report.

Check Out Rupali Ganguly’s Insta Post Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

