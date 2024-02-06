Celebrating their 11th wedding anniversary, Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared a heartwarming video message for her husband Ashwin Verma on social media. The Instagram post highlights their differences with playful humour, emphasising their enduring love despite them. The clip features Rupali in a fun-loving mood, dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's "Chammak Challo." Her caption reads in part, "To many more sunrises and sunsets together, you truly are the wind beneath my wings." BARC TRP Ratings of Hindi Serials for This Week 2024: Anupamaa Regains Its Top Spot Followed by GHKKPM; Bigg Boss 17 Makes It to Top 5 List.

Rupali Ganguly Wishes Husband on Wedding Anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

