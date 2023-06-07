IMDb recently announced its 50 all-time most popular Indian web series list, which was topped by the Saif Ali Khan-Nawazuddin Siddiqui show Sacred Games, Scam 1992, The Family Man and many more. The list has web series from 12 platforms including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, SonyLIV, MX Player, Voot, and JioCinema. IMDb captioned the post, "The wait ends as we present you the IMDb Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of all time. Determined by fans. Always." Isha Talwar Confirms Mirzapur Season 3, Actress Wants Audience to Expect Nothing but Drama!.

Check Out The Full List Here:

The wait ends as we present you the IMDb Top 50 Most Popular Indian Web Series of all time ✨ Determined by fans. Always 💛 pic.twitter.com/RujWtTIzY5 — IMDb India (@IMDb_in) June 5, 2023

