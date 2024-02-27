Bigg Boss 17 couple Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain have been one of the most talked about contestants on the show. The couple has always made headlines for their ugly quarrels and fights inside the house, raising many questions regarding their relationship. The couple recently graced Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa's podcast. Just as the podcast started, Ankita said that she had met Salman Khan once after the show, and he had only one advice for her - to have kids. Ankita said that Salman Khan told her, " Main Ek he baat bolta hoon, baccha kar lo." Ankita had a shocked reaction, but she also said that Salman Khan's intention was only to say that after having kids, the bond between couples becomes stronger. Ankita Lokhande Looks Effortlessly Stylish in an Olive Green Velvet Pant and Black Cropped Top (Watch Video).

Check Out the Full Podcast Here:

