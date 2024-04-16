It's confirmed! Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya have broken up. Earlier today, April 16, fans noticed that the couple from Bigg Boss 17 no longer follow each other on Instagram, leading to speculations regarding their breakup. However, officials from Pinkvilla contacted Samarth Jurel regarding the matter, and in an exclusive interview, Samarth Jurel confirmed the split with the actress. Samarth Jurel said, "Yes, we are not together anymore. Break up ho gaya hai". When further questioned, Samarth refused to comment. Isha Malviya and BF Samarth Jurel Unfollow Each Other on Instagram, Have They Parted Ways?.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya Break-Up

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla Telly (@pinkvillatelly)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)