With only a week left to premiere, Daredevil fans will soon get to see the return of Charlie Cox as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. With the return of the character, Jessica Gao shined some light on the characterization of the Man in Red. Talking about how we have seen a more dramatic version of Daredevil, the writer confirmed that Daredevil's lighter side will be explored in the show. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law starts streaming on August 18, 2022. She-Hulk Attorney at Law: New Clip From Disney+ Marvel Series Sees Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo Showing Off Their Powers to Each Other (Watch Video).

Check Out The Tweet:

Daredevil's 'lighter side' will be explored in #SheHulk "People have already seen a Daredevil who is very dramatic" (via @TheDirect) pic.twitter.com/IMA7raaadr — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 12, 2022

