Shehnaaz Gill and Elvish Yadav are probably the most popular faces on social media right now. Shehnaaz recently made headlines with her music video "Dhup Lagdi," released on April 8, featuring Sunny Singh. Shehnaaz starred in the music video and lent her voice to it. "Dhup Lagdi" has garnered much praise from fans, and just days after its release, Shehnaaz has teamed up with Elvish Yadav to give it a fresh twist. Twinning in black, Elvish Yadav and Shehnaaz are seen sharing romantic moments against the backdrop of a sunset. Shehnaaz's enchanting vocals, coupled with the chemistry between her and Elvish, are simply adorable. Both artists shared the video on their Instagram profiles. Shehnaaz Gill Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai Post Successful Release of Her Music Video ‘Dhup Lagdi’ (SeePics).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvish Raosahab (@elvish_yadav)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)