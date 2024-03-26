Shehnaaz Gill's latest post is super cute, and you won’t be able to deny it. Recently, the actress shared a video of herself playing with a neighbour’s pet dog to overcome her fear. However, Shehnaaz seems to be afraid while she feeds food to the dog. She is then seen saying, “Mujhe bohot pasand aaya yeh. Mai iske saath Khelungi.” Responding to this, her neighbour is heard saying, “Agar hum kabhi bahar jayenge to ise Shehnaaz Ke paas chhod denge.” In the end, she is seen saying her iconic dialogue from Bigg Boss 13, “Saada kutta kutta tuhada kutta tommy.” Sharing the cute video on Instagram, Shehnaaz Gill wrote, “Maine kal guys bahut kosish ki apna dar khatam karne ki... time lagega but shayad dar khatam ho jaye in future 🧡 Let's see…”. Check it out below! Holi 2024: Shehnaaz Gill Laughs And Dances Her Heart Out As She Enjoys ‘Festival Of Colours’ With Friends (Watch Video).

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post

