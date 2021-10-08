Actress-singer Shehnaaz Gill was affected the most after her close friend Sidharth Shukla's died on September 2. Now, after more than a month, she's back to work. Diljit Dosanjh shared a clip on his Instagram which saw Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa. The trio shot for a promotional video for their upcoming Punjabi film Honsla Rakh. As soon as this clip was out, fans showered love on Gill and told her to stay strong.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

