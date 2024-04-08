Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill visited Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai. The TV personality became popular among the masses due to her bubbly and open nature. Shehnaaz, on April 8, visited the Siddhivinayak Temple and sought blessings after the successful release of her music video titled "Dhup Lagdi" with Sunny Singh. Sharing the picture from her temple visit on her Instagram handle, Shehnaaz wrote, "Ganpati Bappa Moryaa!" Dhup Lagdi: Teaser of Shehnaaz Gill's Single Featuring Sunny Singh to Be Out on April 6 (View Poster).

Check Out Shehnaaz Gill’s Insta Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

