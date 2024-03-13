The police in Punjab accused Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh, of using his security protection wrongly. DSP Surinderpal Singh said actress Shehnaaz’s father got security after someone threatened him in a video. The police officer added that the video is two months old and they will take action against him. Santokh responded to the allegations stating, “Why are the police making such accusations after two months? They are only making the accusations as I made the video public. The cops have not taken any action so far. Police are levelling such baseless allegations to hide their inaction,” reports Hindustan Times. Shehnaaz Gill's Father Receives Death Threats, Four Police Personnel Provided For Security After Rs 50 Lakh Ransom Demand - Reports.

Santokh Singh Sukh Accused Of Misusing Security Cover

